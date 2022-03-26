Four members of the Red Wing Weightlifting Club qualified for the Minnesota High School Weightlifting Association State Championships. Oliver Jensen, Isaiah Jensen, Noah Montgomery and Cameron Wichser each represented in the championships.
The event was held at Moorhead High School March 12.
Montgomery came into the championships ranked fourth at 61 kg body weight, under 16 years old in the final rankings of the winter season. Oliver Jensen held the No. 1 position at 67 kg, under 16. Isaiah Jensen ranked fourth in the 61 kg, 16-plus. Cameron Wichser came in with the third ranking at 81 kg, 16-plus.
In a qualifying event Feb. 19 in Lakeville, Oliver Jensen set a new Minnesota state high school record in the clean and jerk by lifting 103 kg. His total between the two lifts in that event, 184 kg, also set a new state record.
“He’s not far from going after the snatch record as well,” head coach John Drewes said. “All these kids have been diligent over the last few years about regular, goal-oriented training, and it has paid off.”
At the state championships, Montgomery finished in fourth place with his best lifts of 56 kg for snatch and 72 kg for clean and jerk to give him a total of 128 kg, a new personal best. The winner in his class was Caleb Grawe of Northfield who lifted a total of 151 kg.
Oliver Jensen took first place in his class. His successful lifts were well above the others in his weight class with winning lifts of 82 kg for snatch and 104 kg for clean and jerk for a186 kg total. Once again, he set new state records in clean and jerk and total weight, breaking his own record set the month prior.
Isaiah Jensen ended in fourth place. He had lifts of 60 kg in snatch and 90 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 150 kg. The winner, Zach Frederich from Lakeville South, lifted 165 kg total.
Jensen had near identical results in the clean and jerk. The difference was in snatch.
“What kept Isaiah out of contention for a medal was that the other three ahead of him each snatched well over his 60 kg,” Drewes said.
Wichser had won at the state championships the previous year and moved up to the 16-plus age group. He earned third place this time, lifting 93 kg in snatch and 118 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 211 kg. First place went to Mitchel Myers of Lakeville South who lifted a total of 240 kg, the state record holder in the weight class.
“This all came out as I had hoped. One could not expect more from these guys. Each one had personal best lifts,” Drewes said. “Other major players in the MNHSWO such as Northfield, Burnsville, Cannon Falls, Lakeville South, Moorhead, Little Falls, etc. had far more qualified for this event than we did, but our four will stack up quite nicely against the best four from any of those much larger school programs.”
