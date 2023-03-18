Feeling a bit deflated after a semifinal loss, Goodhue was asked how they felt about their time at state. Senior captain Melanie Beck said the team has always kept state as a goal. There was no lowering of expectations. Especially since the group of Goodhue seniors have had making the state tournament as their dream scenario since 6th grade.
"All of us wrote make it to state our senior year,” Beck said. “We grew up watching older kids make it knowing how much fun they had. Pushing this hard and making it our senior is incredible. With this group, we made our dreams come true.”
Goodhue ended its Class AA state appearance Saturday at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia-St. Paul campus, winning 79-68 against Minnehaha Academy to earn third place.
It’s the first time the Wildcats have been to state since 2019 when the team was the Class A runner-up. Since then, the Wildcats have found it difficult to escape the highly competitive, well-balanced Section 1AA. That certainly adds to the feeling of accomplishment as Beck pointed out how tough the HVL schedule can be followed by the section tournament.
“No Goodhue team has gone here in (Class AA),” Beck said. “We knew it would be hard. The past three years we've had heartbreak games trying to get here.”
Fellow senior captain Tori Miller said the team has been on the same page since the start of the season. Everyone got together to finally push through and achieve something at state.
“It's the perfect senior year and what a perfect senior year looks like.” Miller said. “I'm so proud of this team that we got to state. We pushed and worked so hard to get here. The outcome has been truly great. We wish we were in the championship game today, but I'm proud of how far we've come and not many teams get here.”
Coming off a loss in a semifinal in which the Wildcat offense was mostly quieted by Albany, Miller admitted it was not a great night for her. She was without any points and feeling mad at the situation. An overall hard night.
“I didn't play how I wanted to, especially in the semifinals,” Miller said. “I wish I would have done more. It would have been a different game if I played how I normally play. I could not get anything going. The team was right there to pick me up and usually I'm picking up people as a leader. They were all there for me.”
Up to that point, Miller, the only current player that was dressed and on the roster during the team’s state appearance in 2019, was the go-to on state knowledge. She remembered some of it in terms of where to be and the facilities, but did her best to help the team with directing the team on where to be, how to get somewhere and when the team should be ready. Elisabeth Gadient was a manager for that team and remembered a few things as well.
What Miller did remember was getting called up to varsity, having a wonderful time as an extra to help with the white team in defending the purple team during the state tournament.
Now, every teammate got to experience a state tournament.
“They looked up to me and I tried to make the most of it and make sure it's memorable for them,” Miller said.
The Wildcats, again, rallied around Miller in the third-place game against Minnehaha Academy as tempers heightened in the first half. The Redhawks played a rough and physical first half that involved two technical fouls. After getting thrown to the floor, the Wildcats gathered as players away from the bench and quickly encouraged Miller to keep pushing ahead.
Head coach Josh Wieme said it’s seniors like Beck and Miller that have made everyone feel comfortable speaking up. Perfect example of that is the big-game emergence of Kendyl Lodermeier. The sophomore was heavily involved in the offense. Showing some disappointment in the first half after just six points, Lodermeier finished the game with 20.
“Mel and Tori have been great vocal leaders as captains and it's not always about basketball,” Wieme said. “I think that's what Kendyl realizes and sees. Kendyl has a good understanding of the game. She feels that her teammates want to hear from her. They want to hear what she has to say because they make her feel comfortable.”
In front of the media the previous night, Beck said it was great to have such huge support throughout the tournament. The Goodhue faithful didn’t disappoint, filling the stands in what to the players felt like a home game.
Obviously, it would have been nicer to have played in the championship. However, beck said the team matched its crowd’s energy after trailing through most of the first half to get the offense back on track.
“Our town is so sports heavy and so supportive,” she said. “We knew we might not have as many as yesterday, but I didn't see an open spot. It's so fun to have so much support and know that your town is there backing you up and cheering you on.”
