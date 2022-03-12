Facing the task of beating No. 2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lake City did all it could given the circumstances.
A few of the starters for the Tigers had the flu last night, but powered through to compete for the chance to move on to the Section 1AA finals.
PEM senior Peyton Schumacher and junior Kaiden Stevens each made contested layups and hounded the third-seeded Tigers in their 2-3 zone. The Bulldogs powered ahead in the first half and remained ahead throughout to a 59-44 win over the Tiger’s in the semifinal at the Mayo Auditorium Saturday afternoon.
One loss, much sooner than the Tigers wanted, doesn’t define a season. That was the message from head coach Greg Berge to the team after the game. The Tigers won their eighth consecutive Hiawatha Valley League title this season and had their seventh season in the last eight with at least 20 wins.
“You have to look at the totality of the season and the memories,” Berge said. “You don't remember this game five years or even five months from now. You remember all the bus rides, the comradery, the practices. Eight straight conference titles. Not many teams can say that.”
Again, missing Justin Wohlers, the Tigers needed his presence on the court. Always a supportive teammate, Wohlers sat with his team, helping in any way he could.
The Tigers also came into the game having had three starters at home with the flu yesterday. Berge could see they weren’t quite themselves, but nevertheless battled through it to try and produce on the court.
“The beautiful thing about sport is it teaches us about life,” Berge said. “We had Jaden (Shones) out for the first few games to start, but over the heart of the year we were completely healthy. You go into the tournament run, and your four-year starter goes down with a knee injury. On top of it, the flu bug hit those three guys yesterday. I applaud our guy's effort given all that. We knew it was going to be a big task today and (PEM) got the upper hand.”
The physicality of the PEM made it a matchup for Lake City. The Tigers found it tough to guard Schumacher and Kaiden Peters as well. On offense, Schumacher was all over Hunter Lorenson. The Tiger sophomore scored 18 points, but found it tough to get much separation on cuts to the basket.
“Hunter is a tough matchup for anybody. Schumacher is probably the best on the ball defender in our area,” Berge said. “We couldn't get Hunter separated from him a lot because he's such a good defender.”
Jaden Shones got the Tigers going early with five points in the opening minutes. The Tigers were then held to three points in a four-minute stretch where the Bulldogs capitalized and stretched a thin lead into a more comfortable 10-point lead.
“We needed to do a lot of things right,” Berge said on how to come away with a win. “We needed to be patient. We did what we wanted to do early, we had a couple spurts where they had a four-point play that cost us. Then another couple turnovers we had. All of the sudden a 2-point game is a 10-point game and we're playing from behind.”
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 59, LAKE CITY 44
LC 19 25 — 44
PEM 29 30 — 59
LC 44
Hunter Lorenson 18, 3 3-pt; Jaden Shones 18, 1 3-PT; Carson Matzke 3; Owen Meyers 3, 1 3-pt; Ryan Heise 2.
PEM 59
Peyton Schumacher 22, 2 3-pt; Kaiden Peters 13, 1 3-pt; Connor McGuire 7, 2 3-pt; Aeron Stevens 6; John Evers 6; Baden Fenton 3, 1 3-pt; Baylor Hagen 2.
Free throws: LC 8-13, PEM 10-21.
Three-point goals: LC 5, PEM 5.
