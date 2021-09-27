Having to relocate to another gym for practice and games could be a tall task for some teams. It could make a season much more hectic for the players. Fortunately, after water damage to the gym floor in Zumbrota at the high school, the gym in Mazeppa at the elementary school was available to use for the Zumbrota-Mazeppa volleyball team.
The Mazeppa gym is much smaller, even cozier than the gym in Zumbrota. Head coach Lisa Nelson said the team has been mostly unphased.
“These girls know how to go with the flow,” Nelson said after the match against Cannon Falls. “They've had to learn that the last year and a half. They just show up to practice wherever we're practicing that day. We've practiced in several gyms.”
Another team that has had to play somewhere else is St. Charles. Nelson said the match against the Saints was moved from St. Charles to Mazeppa because their gym floor isn’t finished yet.
Feeling like that could have been them, the Cougars have worked to make the Mazeppa gym their new home for the season. After all, Mazeppa is home for some.
“That's part of their home too. That's where they play junior high ball. That's where they practice. They've been fine,” Nelson said.
The Cougars have played better than fine. The Cougars are 6-2 thus far and have played well in a loss to Kasson-Mantorville, then beating ranked-Cannon Falls in a tightly played five-set match.
They’ve gotten contributions from Torey Stencel, Rylee Nelson, Megan Schoenfelder and Lilly Mehrkens in the front row. Pair that with a pesky defense and back row led by Lola Wagner, the Cougars have found success despite playing in a different gym.
“We know that we have to play scrappy defense, then our offense will come. Our offense is pretty well distributed,” Nelson said. “I never know who's going to come out on top and I like that because the other team doesn't know either. They can't hound in on one player.”
