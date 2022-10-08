Welcome to the Malakye Parker show
The senior running back rushed his way into the end zone five times in Goodhue’s 41-7 win over St. Charles Friday night.
Parker showed off his speed, vision and, on one particular play, his strength in front of a large homecoming crowd. He ended the game with a season-high 168 yards and personal best five rushing touchdowns in a game.
All five came in the first half.
Previously, Parker had scored three times on the ground in three of the first four games to begin the season.
“I'm pretty proud of it,” Parker said of his five-touchdown performance. “Our run game was strong in the first half.
Usually he’s done his damage in space, getting a sweep to the outside and waiting for a gap then cutting hard up the field. The Wildcats kept pitching him the ball to the big side of the field. It worked at first, but Parker said the team switched after the first quarter to running the ball up the middle with himself and Gavin Schafer, a combo that St. Charles just simply couldn’t stop.
“I'm grateful to have a fullback like him,” Parker said of Schafer. “He's a great fullback, great blocker. He's been there for me all year, so I can count on him.”
The two combined for over 200 of the team’s 339 yards rushing.
Also helping set up Parker were a couple of big passing plays. Adam Poncelet made an excellent catch for a gain of 37 yards. Carson Roschen took a couple wide receiver screens for at least 10 yards.
Everything went in the Wildcat’s favor. Parker on rushes of 2, 7 and 3 yards before St. Charles got on the board. The Saint’s return man, Henry Daivdson, ran back the kickoff after Parker’s third score of the game for an 84-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. It was as close as the Saints would get as Parker scored twice more on rushes of 2 and 44 yards. The latter of which he ran straight through the line and second level, reaching the defensive backs quickly. It looked as if he was down. Everyone held up until they saw Parker emerge from a host of Saints defenders with no one able to stop him.
Roschen scored the final points of the game on a wide receiver screen with 3 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the first half. The final Wildcat touchdown was set by a botched option pitch by the Saints that resulted in a fumble. Kade Altendorf scooped the loose ball, which set up the Wildcats in position to score quickly.
Leading by plenty in a scoreless second half, the Wildcats gave everyone a chance to get in the game. Eleven different players had at least one rushing attempt
Goodhue (4-1) next faces Dover-Eyota on the road Friday, Oct. 14. The Eagles are coming off a big win of their own, 45-7, on Thursday, Oct. 6 against Pine Island.
“We've had some challenges, but our team has gotten better every single week,” Parker said. “We're building our character, our chemistry, our team looks better every week.”
GOODHUE 41, ST. CHARLES 7
SC 0 7 0 0 - 7
G 14 27 0 0 - 41
Goodhue
Passing: Will Opsahl, 5-for-6, 89 yards, TD. Rushing: Malakye Parker, 20 attempts, 168 yards, 5 TDs; Grant Reed, nine att, 49 yards; Gavin Schafer, six att, 43 yards; Nate Beck, four att, 21 yards; Austin Bartholome, two att, 18 yards; Payton Holst, two att, 13 yards; Hayden Holm, two att, 12 yards; Carson Roschen, one att, 12 yards; Maxwell Loos, one att, 4 yards; Caden Berg, one att, 2 yards; Luke Roschen, one att, (-3) yards. Receiving: Adam Poncelet, two receptions, 47 yards; Carson Roschen, 3 rec, 42 yards, TD.
Notes
Goodhue has held an opponent to under 100 yards of total offense twice this season. The Wildcats held Lewiston-Altura to 70 total yards three weeks ago.
The Wildcats defense was led by Kade Altendorf who ended the game with a sack and fumble recovery. It's the second consecutive game for him with a sack.
St. Charles had 12 plays combined that went for no gain, were an incomplete pass or negative yards.
Quotes
“It feels amazing. To have a blowout win like that on senior year homecoming, nothing better than that.” – Senior Malakye Parker said on winning big in the homecoming game.
