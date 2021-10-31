Goodhue head coach Tony Poncelet has long believed that winning football games later in the season in Minnesota means running the ball well. That proved to be true. The Wildcats gave the ball to junior Malakye Parker and let him loose for 357 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
“I'm feeling great. Four touchdowns, that's my new record. I'm happy right now,” Parker said.
Parker made moves on the outside, pushed through contact on carries up the middle and caught two passes in a career night during a 48-28 Section 1AA victory for the second-seeded Wildcats over No. 6 Lewiston-Altura.
“(Parker has) had an absolutely great year this year. With the ball in his hands, he's pretty electric,” Poncelet said. “He's worked hard and I'm glad to see he's reaping some of the benefits. ... An absolute great game from Malakye. He was a beast tonight.”
Neither team punted and neither team had a turnover in the first half Saturday night in Goodhue. Goodhue converted a fourth down on a possession that resulted in their first points of the game in the first quarter. The Wildcats later converted on fourth-and-3 from inside the Cardinal 15-yard line for a third-quarter touchdown from Will Opsahl to Adam Poncelet to take a 35-28 lead.
That Poncelet catch capped off the first possession of the second half for the Wildcats. Having traded scores all first half, the Wildcats were in desperate need of a stop, turnover or fluke play of any kind to get some separation.
On the ensuing Cardinal possession, the Wildcats stopped the Cardinals on a short third down, then needed the chains to confirm their stop on fourth-and-1. With 6 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter, they finally got a turnover.
Parker scored to give the Wildcats a 42-28 lead, then the Wildcat defense forced a fumble and recovered on a fourth down to take over with 8:44 left in the fourth.
Two crucial fourth down plays on defense, along with continued scoring on offense, allowed the Wildcats to hold the Cardinals to no points and few yards in the second half.
“Just to get another possession when we were trading touchdowns all first half was huge,” Poncelet said. “I give our defense a lot of credit that second half. We got after it and executed. I think (Lewiston-Altura) had 32 yards in the second half and 28 points in the first.”
With the continued rushing ability of Parker, the Wildcats did not turn the ball over. They were able to control the pace of the second half by simply handing off to Parker. Their possessions were longer in time too.
“I felt like I was getting better throughout the game,” Parker said. “I felt like the line was getting better too toward the end.”
Goodhue next faces Chatfield in Kasson on Friday, Nov. 5 in the Section 1AA final.
Notes
Chatfield won 54-0 in the other Section 2AA game over Triton. The Gophers led 42-0 at the half.
Goodhue did not fare well against Chatfield in the previous meeting this season. The Wildcats lost 40-15 to the Gophers on Oct. 8.
Poncelet said after the game that stopping Backer will be the biggest key to winning.
“Chatfield has one of the best players in Southeast Minnesota,” Poncelet said of the Chatfield star, Sam Backer, who ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns against the Wildcats.
Quotes
“Maddox is the guy you want on your team. He does all the dirty work on both sides of the ball. It's why the kids voted him captain and he's a great leader.” - Poncelet on Maddox O’Reilly’s blocking for the running backs and his carries up the middle.
“We adjusted where our safeties were lined up. We had our safeties lined a lot farther up in the beginning (of the game), we moved them back so on their longer runs we can break down and make a tackle earlier.” - Parker of the second-half adjustment on defense that helped the Wildcats stop the big plays.
Stats
Passing
Will Opsahl, 6-for-9, 105 yards, three TDs.
Rushing
Malakye Parker, 42 attempts, 300 yards, three TDs; Maddox O’Reilly, seven attempts, 49 yards, TD; Ethan Mathees, three attempts, 21 yards; Tyson Christiansen, two attempts, 14 yards; Dylan Schafer, one attempt, (-3) yards.
Receiving
Parker, two receptions, 57 yards, TD; Adam Poncelet, three receptions, 38 yards, TD; Christiansen, one reception, 10 yards.
