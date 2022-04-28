The Ellsworth boys golf team earned first place at the Colfax/Elk Mound Invitational on Wednesday at Whitetail Golf Course.
The Panthers ended with a team score of 340, finishing 5 strokes ahead of second-place McDonell Catholic.
Ethan Oricchio tied for runner-up individually with a score of 81. Nick White tied for fifth with a score of 85. Trey Wittenberg was also in the top-10 with a score of 86. Vinny Young ended his round with a score of 88.
Ellsworth next competes on Monday at Princeton Golf Course.
