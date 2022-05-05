The Ellsworth softball team trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the first inning, but responded with a four-run inning to take the lead for good. The Panthers added an insurance run in the fourth in 5-2 victory over Altoona on Thursday.
Two Panther errors in the first inning gave Altoona a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, Brianna Maurer led off with a single. Two batters later, Sidney Bartels was hit by a pitch. Kallie Beissel singled to drive in Maurer and Bartels. Shayla Gilbertson followed with a two-run home run that gave the Panthers a lead.
Beissel pitched six innings and was terrific in the circle, holding Altoona to four hits while walking two and striking two.
Ellsworth (4-5) next plays in the Lakeville Invitational on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.