Ellsworth competed at the Stan Barr Relays hosted by New Richmond on Friday. The following are the results from the meet.
First place and Ellsworth finishers
Boys 1600 sprint medley: 1, Osceola, 3:39.29; 7, Ellsworth (Jake McCabe, Ean Quade, Kohl Flock, Alex Pazdernik), 3:53.44.
1600: 1, Tyler Nosko, Anoka, 4:34.08; 3, Pazdernik, 4:37.22; 15, Brady Mitchell, 5:51.32; 18, Max Bergner, 4:53.95; 27, Kona Lansing, 4:58.27.
3x140 hurdles: 1, Menomonie, 53.75; 12, Ellsworth (Gillespie, Hadler, Anderson), 1:02.80.
3x110 hurdles: 1, Menomonie, 52.54; 9, Ellsworth (Braydon Anderson, John Gillespie, Jack Hadler), 1:04.09.
4x100: 1, Ellsworth (Bo Hines, Janke, Quade, Grand), 43.33.
4x200: 1, New Richmond, 1:30.39; 3, Ellsworth (Hines, Janke, Quade, Grand), 1:30.98.
4x400: 1, Osceola, 3:27.66; 9, Ellsworth (Anderson, Flock, Pazdernik, Jack Hadler), 3:39.85.
4x800: 1, Anoka, 8:21.09; 13, Ellsworth (Bergner, Brady Mitchell, Kona Lansing, Jayvid Meier), 10:01.67.
4x100 throwers: 1, River Falls, 49.57; 12, Ellsworth (Kressin, Ty Holt, Carlton, Bee), 1:02.89.
High jump: 1, Jayden Williams, Menomonie, 6-04; 7, Sam Newman, 5-10; 21, Anderson, 5-03.
Long jump: 1, Kennan Stowers, New Richmond, 21-11; 5, Hines, 20-05; 18, Grand, 18-09; 25, Jake McCabe, 18-02.50..
Triple jump: 1, Jayden Williams, Menomonie, 42-09.75; 7, Newman, 40-00.50; 39, Nicholas Horstmann, 30-02.50; 40, Flock, 30-02.
Pole vault: 1, Luke Haase, Osceola, 14-00; 22, Bodee O’Neil, 8-00.
Discus: 1,Dan Otto, Eau Claire North, 171-02; 35, Kyle Kressin, 95-06; 40, Owen Bee, 88-08.
Shot put: 1, Dan Otto, Eau Claire North, 53-04.50; 21, Kressin, 42-00.50; 40, Bee, 33-11.75; 41, Brandon Carlton, 33-07.25.
Girls 1600 sprint medley: 1, Osceola, 4:22.75; 11, Ellsworth (Hayley Bach, Ashlynn Townsend, Chloe VanWatermeulen, Kayla Kressin), 4:50.56.
3x140 hurdles: 1, Anoka, 1:01.62; 10, Ellsworth (Michels, Friessen, Gabby Christian), 1:09.62.
3x100 hurdles: 1, Anoka, 53.44; 12, Ellsworth (Abigail Michels, Nyla Wilford, Bella Friessen), 1:05.95.
4x100: 1, Anoka, 49.66; 13, Ellsworth (Bach, Ava Birkel, Peyton Langer, Townsend), 55.60.
4x200: 1, River Falls, 1:45.71; 10, Ellsworth (Langer, Corynn Jahnke, Mary Prissel, Townsend), 1:57.81.
4x400: 1, New Richmond, 4:12.81; 9, Ellsworth (Kressin, VanWatermeulen, Prissel, Bach), 4:28.63.
4x100 throwers: 1, Prescott, 57.22; 10, Ellsworth (McKenna Minder, Wilford, Gooden, Maleah Peterson), 1:05.74.
High jump: 1, Payton Fuller, Somerset, 5-00; T37, VanWatermeulen, 4-00; Kelila Gooden, 4-00; Townsend, 4-00.
Long jump: 1, Dyllan Powers, New Richmond, 17-02; 21, Kressin, 14-03; 31, Bach, 13-07; 36, McKenna Gaard, 13-05.
Triple jump: 1, Elange Seibure, Anoka, 34-10.50; 31, Jahnke, 27-11.25; 34, Michels, 27-04; 37, Prissel, 26-10.75.
Discus: 1, Taylor Schultz, Rice Lake, 114-09; 11, Wilford, 88-11; 18, Maleah Peterson, 83-00; 38, McKenna Minder, 62-07.
Shot put: 1, Saraya Daivs, Eau Claire North, 44-00; 9, Wilford, 30-10; 18, Gooden, 28-07.50; 30, Peterson, 26-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.