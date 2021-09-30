The Ellsworth girls’ tennis team finished in third place at the Middle Border Conference Tournament. The eight-team tournament was held at Amery High School Tuesday. Altoona won the tournament and Amery came in second.
The Panthers had seven players place in the top-3 in their respective matches. Hayley Bach and Brianna Maurer took second in No. 1 doubles. Dayah Halverson and Maria Harrington took second in No. 2 doubles.
Molly Janke earned third in No. 2 singles, Claire Lawrence finished in third in No. 3 singles and Betsy Foster also finished in third in No. 4 singles.
