Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota... Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue County. .MRMS indicates at least 3 inches of rain has fallen with storms this morning with another 1-2 inches expected within the next 2 hours. The river is forecast to reach Minor flood stage around noon on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...MRMS indicates at least 3 inches of rain has fallen this morning with another 1-2 inches expected within the next 2 hours. * WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 900 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 9.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to reach Minor flood stage around noon on Wednesday. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. &&