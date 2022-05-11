The Ellsworth boys golf team earned third place in the second Middle Border Conference mini-meet in as many days at Bristol Ridge Golf Course in Somerset on Tuesday.
The Panthers ended near the lead. Saint Croix Central won the meet with a score of 166. Amery came in second with a 167. The Panthers ended with a 170.
Trey Wittenberg and Ethan Oricchio each led the Panthers with a team-best score of 41. The two tied for third place among individuals.
Nick White ended his 9-hole round with a 44. Hunter Westerberg also shot a 44.
Ellsworth next competes on Friday at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.