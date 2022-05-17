The Ellsworth boys golf team earned third place at a Middle Border Conference Mini-Meet on Monday at Clifton Highlands Golf Club in Prescott.
Amery won the meet with a score of 162. Ellsworth finished 10 strokes behind in third with a 172.
Panther Ethan Oricchio finished his 9-hole round with a 37, and was second among individuals. Trey Wittenberg ended with a 41. Nick White and Vinny Young each recorded a score of 47.
