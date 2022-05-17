The Ellsworth boys golf team earned second place in the Middle Border Conference Championship at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond on Tuesday.
The Panthers (316) finished 2 strokes ahead of third-place Amery. St. Croix Central won the meet with a 298.
Panther Trey Wittenberg ended his 18-hole round with a 75 and in fourth place among individuals. Ethan Oricchio finished with a 79. Nick White was one off his teammate with an 80. Hunter Westerberg rounded out the top-4 for the team with an 82.
