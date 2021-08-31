Shelby Lawler led the Ellsworth girls' golf team at the Middle Border Conference Mini-Meet Monday evening at the Amery Golf Club.
The Panthers took fifth as a team in the nine-hole competition with a 245.
Lawler finished with a 54, tied for 12th individually. Katie Gillespie also finished in the top-20, tied for 16th place with a score of 57. Kayley Bayer had a 61, while Aaliyah Huppert had a 73.
Ellsworth nest plays at Krooked Kreek Golf Course on Thursday.
