The Ellsworth baseball team tied the game in the sixth inning, but allowed three runs in the bottom half in a 5-2 loss to Osceola on Thursday.
The Panthers fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first. In the fourth, Kaeden Graff singled in Tanner Pechacek to get within a run. A balk on Osceola allowed the second Panther run to score in the sixth.
The Chieftains wasted little time, hitting a home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead.
Carter Pearce, Chase Snyder and Pechacek each had a pair of hits for the Panthers. Pechacek scored both of the team’s runs.
Ellsworth plays Prescott on Friday, then hosts St. Croix Central on Monday.
Tuesday
Urban Broadway’s performance on the mound helped Ellsworth to its first win of the season with a 5-0 shut out of Somerset.
The second batter of the game singled up the middle for the Saprtans. That would be the team’s only hit as Broadway cruised through the rest of the game to finish a complete-game, one-hitter. He struck out 10 and walked two. Broadway struck out the side in order in the second inning on nine pitches. In the fourth, he needed three pitches to get three outs. The Spartans got a runner on second in the sixth, then to third on a fielder's choice. Broadway got a ground out to end the inning and continue on with the shutout intact.
The Panthers scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the fourth on two singles, two walks and a pair of Spartan errors. Anthony Madsen drove in two runs on a single. Jack Voelker had the Panther’s other hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.