The Ellsworth softball team split a doubleheader with Somerset on Thursday, losing 2-1 in the first game and winning 7-6 in the second.
In the first game, Somerset had two straight singles to begin the bottom of the fourth. After a ground out advanced both runners, the next batter singled to drive one in. An error allowed the go-ahead run to score.
Ellsworth had led 1-0 after getting a run in the second on an RBI-double by Anna Lalley.
Kallie Beissel pitched well enough to give the Panthers a chance to win. She struck out three with no walks, allowing two runs on five hits in four innings.
The Panthers held on for the win in the second game. Somerset’s rally in the fifth was cut short at three runs to secure the win.
Tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the second, the Panthers went ahead on a two-run double off the bat of Madison Peterson. Aubrey Wittenberg drove in another run on a ground out to second base. Three straight two-out hits, which included a two-run single by Beissel capped off a five-run second that put the Panthers ahead 7-2.
Beissel ended with three RBI. Brianna Maurer scored twice and was 2-for-2. Aliza Acker allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk with no strikeouts in five innings in the circle.
Ellsworth next faces Baldwin-Woodville on the road Monday.
