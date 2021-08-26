The Ellsworth girls’ golf team had two meets this week. The Panthers teed off on Monday at the Osceola 18-hole Invitational at Krooked Kreek Golf Course. Katie Gillespie led the Panthers with a team-best score of 102. Shelby Lawler ended her round with a score of 112. Kayley Bayer had a 114 and Aaliyah Huppert finished with a 128. The Panthers finished fourth as a team with a score of 456 in the six-team invite.
Ellsworth improved upon that team mark at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational on Wednesday. The Panthers finished with a score of 449, eighth overall among 17 total teams. Bayer shot a 100 to lead the team. Gillespie was not far behind with a 107. Huppert ended her day with a 120, while Lawler ended the round with a 122 and Gabby McChane had a 138.
Ellsworth next competes on Monday at the Amery Golf Club.
