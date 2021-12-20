The Ellsworth girls basketball team trailed at the half and while the Panthers scored 33 points in the second half, the team couldn't upend New Richmond. The Panthers lost 57-50 Friday night.
Morgan Halverson led the Panthers with a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Peterson and Ava Brookshaw each scored 12 points. Brookshaw made a team-high four 3-pointers. Kayla Kressin recorded nine rebounds.
Ellsworth (5-3) next compete at the Menomonie Showcase on Tuesday, December 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.