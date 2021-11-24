For a younger Ellsworth squad, getting off to a good start has been beneficial. The Panthers girls basketball team won its second game of the season at home 52-34 over St. Croix Central Tuesday night.
Just two games in, the Panthers (2-0) are already finding some players fit into certain roles. In addition to having a strong start to build some confidence, fitting into roles on the court is what head coach Jason Janke wants to see.
“We'd like to do that first,” Janke said. “Develop some defensive roles, you can lean on defense.”
Sophomore Kayla Kressin picked many of the offensive rebounds for the Panthers. Sophomore Maria Harrington came up with a handful of steals at the top of the perimeter.Sophomores Molly Janke and Taylor Peterson have shown an ability to provide a big portion of the scoring.
As the roles this season become more clear, Jason Janke said there’s plenty of room for progression. Many of the players are sophomores and are adjusting to varsity basketball. He said roles may “morph a little” but he’s pleased with how many of the players have stepped into a role already.
The Panthers got a well-rounded scoring output in their victory, especially in the second half. Seven different players scored in the second half in a variety of ways. Janke, Peterson and Harrington knocked down four 3-pointers, senior Hayley Bach got the free-throw line and made both shots and freshman Morgan Halverson came off the bench to score five points.
“I'm happy with how the game turned out,” Molly Janke said. “Obviously we had some turnovers that just can't happen later on in the season. Our conference is really good and we have to clean it up if we want to keep improving and keep winning.”
The second half was refreshing to know the Panthers could score. The first half was filled with shots that just would not fall.
“We tried to balance the approach,” Jason Janke said. “Those aren't bad shots, but maybe we could make some better ones when you aren't shooting that well.”
While the Panthers spread the ball around, their defense held Central to four points in the first 8 minutes of the second half. The 24-14 halftime lead the Panthers had swelled to 43-17.
The Panthers switched from a man press defense last week to more of a passive trap against Central. Molly Janke said after the game she preferred the trap.
“If we can suffocate teams and just be super solid on defense, and that's something we can control the whole game, we just keep pressing and keep trapping we're going to be fine,” she said.
ELLSWORTH 52, SCC 34
SCC 14 20 — 34
E 24 28 — 52
SCC 34
Elsah Rubis 11; Katie Gostovich 10; Sydney Burgess 7, 1 3-pt; Alayna Hackbarth 3, 1 3-pt; Lucy Mansell 3.
Ellsworth 52
Molly Janke 17, 3 3-pt; Kayla Kressin 8; Maria Harrington 7, 1 3-pt; Taylor Peterson 6, 2 3-pt; Hayley Bach 5; Morgan Halverson 5; Aubrey Wittenberg 4.
Free throws: SCC 2-7, E 6-13.
Three-point goals: SCC 2, E 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.