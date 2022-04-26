In the first mini meet of the season, the Ellsworth boys golf team took third place on Tuesday at Amery Golf Club. The Panthers finished with a score of 178. Amery won the meet with a score of 160. St. Croix Central finished with a 167.
Vinny Young led the Panthers with a 9-hole score of 42, 10th overall and 5 strokes back of the lead. Nick White and Ethan Oricchio each finished their rounds with a 45. Hunter Westerberg ended with a 46.
