The Ellsworth boys golf team earned fourth place at the Bloomer Invitational on Friday. The Panthers had a team score of 325. Northwestern won the invite with a score of 307.
Ethan Oricchio and Trey Wittenberg led the Panthers each with a score of 77, tied for eighth overall. Nick White finished his round with an 85. Hunter Westerberg and Vinny Young were a stroke behind with an 86.
Ellsworth travel to Princeton Valley Golf Course on Monday.
