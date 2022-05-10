Ellsworth led but Prescott came back to tie the game in the fifth and eventually win the game 10-5 after scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go ahead in Middle Border Conference softball play on Tuesday.
The Panthers trailed initially 2-0, but scored five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-2 lead. The Cardinals got one back in the bottom half, then scored in every inning after.
Molly Janke led the Panthers with three RBI. Brianna Maurer went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Shayla Gilbertson and Olivia Jensen each had two hits.
Panther pitcher Kallie Beissel pitched six innings, giving up seven earned runs on 17 hits and no walks while striking out two.
Ellsworth next faces Osceola at home on Thursday.
