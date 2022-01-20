The Ellsworth boys basketball team lost to Altoona 75-59 on Tuesday.
Three players scored at least 10 points for Altoona. Evan Peterson led all scorers with 28 points.
Spencer Schultz paced the Panther offense with 22 points. Lance Gipford had 12 points and Alex Coulthard scored 10 points.
Ellsworth (3-7) travels to Osceola on Friday, then hosts River Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
