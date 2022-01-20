The Ellsworth girls basketball team got to a huge lead in the first half and never trailed thereafter. The Panthers outscored Spring Valley 40-18 in the first and rode that to a 69-43 victory on Monday.
Molly Janke led the Panthers with 26 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists. Janke shot 6 of 11 from beyond the arc. Ava Brookshaw had eight points and five rebounds. Kayla Kressin led the team in the post with 11 rebounds, scoring five points. Aubrey Wittenberg had seven points, while Maria Harrington and Jillian Griggs each added six points.
Ellsworth (9-6) faces Prescott on Friday, then travels to St. Croix Central on Tuesday.
