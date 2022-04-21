The Ellsworth boys golf team competed in its first meet of the season on Wednesday at the River Falls Invitational held at the River Falls Golf Club. The Panthers took sixth place in the 11-team invite with a score of 360. Chippewa Falls was just ahead of the Panthers in fifth place with a 355. Eau Claire Memorial won the invite with a team score of 311.
Trey Wittenberg led the Panthers with a 18-hole score of 84, finishing 12th among all individuals. Ethan Oricchio shot an even 90 and Vinny Young was right behind him with a 91. Nick White finished his round with a 95.
Ellsworth has two meets scheduled on Tuesday. The first is at Amery Golf Club at 1 p.m., and the second is at Krooked Kreek Golf Course at 4:30 p.m.
