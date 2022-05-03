The Ellsworth boys golf team competed at Princeton Valley Golf Course on Monday. The Panthers finished in second in the second Middle Border Conference mini-meet of the season.
Saint Croix Central won the meet with a score of 154. The Panthers ended with a 165, five strokes ahead of third-place Osceola.
Vinny Young ended his 9-hole round with a score of 39, tied for third place, to lead the Panthers. Trey Wittenberg, Hunter Westerberg and Ethan Oricchio each had a score of 42.
