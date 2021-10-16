The Ellsworth football team surged past Amery 57-0 in the regular-season finale Friday night.
Nearly every offensive starter contributed with a touchdown. Jack Janke threw for two touchdowns. Max Grand ran for two, while Tyler Boley, Ashten Quade, Jacob McCabe and Alexander Coulthard each rushed for a touchdown.
Grand finished with a team-high 86 yards on 17 carries. Janke ran for 70 yards on seven carries. McCabe added 49 yards rushing on nine attempts and Bo Hines had 43 yards on two attempts.
Quade and Matzek each caught a pass for a touchdown. Matzek made his one catch for 22 yards count. Quade led Panther receivers with 62 yards on four receptions.
Ellsworth finished the regular season 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the Middle Border. The Division 4, second-ranked Panthers earned a No. 2 seed in the D4 tournament. They host seventh-seeded St. Croix Central.
