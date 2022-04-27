The Ellsworth track and field team had another solid meet at the Baldwin-Woodville invite on Tuesday. The boys team finished in second place among nine teams with a score of 135. The Panther girls took fourth with a score of 72.
On the boys side, Max Grand won the 100-meter dash in 11.26 seconds. Alex Pazdernik won the 800 (2:04.08) and took second place in the 1,600 (4:38.93). The 4x200 relay team of Grand, Jake McCabe, Jack Janke and Bo Hines won the race in 1:35.49. Sam Newman won the triple jump with a distance of 39-04. Max Bergner earned first in the 3,200 with a time of 10:41.38.
Kayla Kressin won the girls 400 in 1:03.98.
Ellsworth next competes at Menomonie on Friday.
First place and Ellsworth finishers
Boys 100: 1, Max Grand, Ellsworth, 11.26; 3, Ashten Quade, 11.37; 5, Jack Janke, 11.59; 10, Bo Hines, 11.94.
200: 1, Chase Doorink, Grantsburg, 23.29; 2, Grand, 23.35; 12, Jake McCabe, 24.94
400: 1, Chase Doornink, Grantsburg, 51.34; 4, Kohl Flock, 55.06; 18, Jayvid Meier, 1:03.34; 21, Bodee O’Neil, 1:06.03.
800: 1, Alex Pazdernik, Ellsworth, 2:04.08; 13, Brady Mitchell, 2:24.52.
1600: 1, Will Gerber, Grantsburg, 4:35.25; 2, Pazdernik, 4:38.93; 7, Kona Lansing, 5:14.73.
3200: 1, Max Bergner, Ellsworth, 10:41.38.
110 hurdles: 1, Jonathan Peltier, Grantsburg, 17.02; 11, John Gillespie, 20.96; 19, Ethan Van Horn, 24.65.
300 hurdles: 1, Jonathan Peltier, Grantsburg, 44.87; 8, Braydon Anderson, 49.54; 9, Gillespie, 50.66.
4x100: 1, Prescott, 44.62; 2, Ellsworth (Janke, Hines, McCabe, Nelson), 45.61; 7, Ellsworth (Holst, Nazirzhonov, Brown, Horstmann), 51.38.
4x200: 1, Ellsworth (Grand, McCabe, Janke, Hines), 1:35.49.
4x400: 1, Grantsburg, 3:40.68; 3, Ellsworth (Johnson, McEathron, Meier, Mitchell), 3:46.53; 11, Ellsworth (Flock, Anderson, Nelson, Holst), 4:17.26.
4x800: 1, Elk Mound, 9:07.89; 5, Ellsworth (Bergner, Lansing, Mitchell, Meier), 9:49.43.
High Jump: 1, Aiden Russell, Prescott, 5-08; T11, Nicholas Horstmann, 4-10; T11, Anderson, 4-10.
Long jump: 1, Jack Smestad, Amery, 19-02.25; 3, Janke, 18-02.50; 5, Grand, 17-05; 13, Sam Newman, 16-00.
Triple jump: 1, Newman, Ellsworth, 39-04; 13, Flock, 34-00.50.
Pole vault: 1, Cole Andren, Amery, 10-00; T14, Levi Nelson, 7-00.
Discus: 1, Gage Hall, Grantsburg, 128-01; 3, Kyle Kressin, 104-10; 7, Braxton Quade, 88-04; 22, Owen Bee, 71-00.
Shot put: 1, Gage Hall, Grantsburg, 44-03.50; 2, Kressin, 41-01; 4, Braxton Quade, 36-02.50; 8, Brandon Carlton, 34-11; 10, Bee, 34-01.
Girls 100: 1, Anna Fritts, B-W, 16.78; 12, Corynn Jahnke, 21.36.
200: 1, Luciana Aizpurua, Amery, 26.08; 6, Ashlyn Townsend, 29.49; 10, Hayley Bach, 29.86; 18, Mary Prissel, 31.10; 28, Katie Groen, 34.26.
400: 1, Kayla Kressin, Ellsworth 1:03.98; 9, Gabby Christian, 1:12.50.
800: 1, Bekah Luckwaldt, B-W, 2:29.02; 2, Kressin, 2:41.67; 15, Jillian Griggs, 3:09.17; 18, Jocelyn Boyle, 3:12.90.
1600: 1, Maddie Matzek, Prescott, 5:42.76; 5, Griggs, 6:40.85.
100 hurdles: 1, Anna Fritts, B-W, 16.78; 12, Jahnke, 21.36.
300 hurdles: 1, Anna Fritts, B-W, 51.65; 13, Abigail Michels, 59.65; 16, Christian, 1:00.95.
4x100: 1, Amery, 51.86; 4, Ellsworth (Bach, VanWatermeulen, Langer, Townsend), 54.64; 7, Ellsworth (Birkel, Groen, Friesen, Wilford), 1:00.66.
4x200: 1, Amery, 1:56.16; 3, Ellsworth (Jahnke, Prissel, Langer, Townsend), 2:00.41; 8, Ellsworth (Birkel, Gaard, Lawrence, Groen), 2:09.44.
4x400: 1, Prescott, 4:25.12; 5, Ellsworth (VanWatermeulen, Kressin, Christan, Prissel), 4:45.85.
High jump: 1, Janessa Karau, B-W, 4-08; 8, Chloe VanWatermeulen, 4-02.
Long jump: 1, Luciana Aizpurua, Amery, 15-04; 2, Kressin, 14-04.25; T9, Bach, 12-11; 15, MyKenna Gaard, 12-03; 18, Ava Birkel, 11-06.50.
Triple jump: 1, Sidney Gronski, Grantsburg, 27-11; 2, Jahnke, 27-07; 9, Michels, 26-00.
Pole vault: T1, Maddie Matzek, Prescott, 8-00; T1, Ella Johnson, Prescott, 8-00; T14, Christian, 5-00; T14, Boyle, 5-00.
Discus: 1, Anna Jordt, B-W, 101-04; 5, Maleah Peterson, 80-05; 8, McKenna Minder, 72-06; 9, Nyla Wilford, 69-09; 10, Kelila Gooden, 67-05.
Shot put: 1, Alaina Rivard, Amery, 34-07; 5, Wilford, 28-10; 8, Peterson, 26-07; 9, Gooden, 26-06.50; 11, Minder, 24-10.
