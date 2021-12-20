Searching for its first win of the season, the Ellsworth boys basketball couldn't overcome a first-half deficit in a 67-44 loss to Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.
Tanner Pechacek scored a game-high 12 points for the Panthers. Spencer Schultz had eight points and seven rebounds. Lance Gipford and Sam Kolbaum each scored six points.
Ellsworth (0-3) next compete at the Menomonie Showcase on Tuesday, December 28.
