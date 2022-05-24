The Ellsworth boys golf team finished runner-up in a Division 2 Regional on Tuesday at Rolling Oaks Golf Course in Barron. The Panthers ended with a 320, 6 strokes ahead of Amery. Saint Croix Central won the regional meet with a 307.
Hunter Westerberg and Ethan Oricchio each tied with three others for sixth place among individuals with a final score of 78. Trey Wittenberg was a stroke behind with a 79. Vinny Young rounded out the top team scorers with an 85.
Ellsworth advances to a Division 2 Sectional in Antigo at Bass Lake Golf Course on Tuesday, May 31.
