Ellsworth needed double overtime to beat top Middle Border Conference opponent St. Croix Central 69-64 Tuesday night.
The Panthers led 22-20 despite some hot and cold shooting in the first half. The offense picked up in the second half as SCC outscored Ellsworth 37-35. Each team scored seven points in the first overtime. Ellsworth then scored five points in the second overtime and held SCC scoreless to earn the victory.
Jack Janke returned to the Ellsworth lineup and poured in 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. It was his first game since Dec. 7. Janke did most of his damage drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line where he was 13-for-16.
Spencer Schultz had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals for the Panthers. Carson Nugent and Tanner Pechacek each scored six points. Sam Kollbaum contributed five points and five rebounds.
Ellsworth (4-10, 3-7 MBC) faces Amery on Friday, then travels to Elk Mound on Tuesday.
