Osecola scored the first two and last two touchdowns of the game. Between them was 46 consecutive points from Ellsworth. The Panthers won 46-27 Friday night in a Level 2 game.
The Panthers consistent rushing attack held them recover from being down 14-0 in the first quarter. It also helped them take a 16-14 lead in the second, then blow the game open in the third.
Panther quarterback Jack Janke finished 9-for-10 for 102 yards passing. He ran for 52 yards as well. Max Grand ran for 90 yards on 15 attempts. Ashten Quade led all receivers with five catches for 77 yards. Quade ran the ball seven times for 70 yards.
Ellsworth next faces No. 1 Northwestern in Maple at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
