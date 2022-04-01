Ellsworth competed in the second meet of the season at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Thursday afternoon. The Panthers had 35 boys and girls combined earn top-10 in their respective event. The girls team came in fifth place out of five teams and the boys ended in second place.
The Panthers next compete Thursday at St. Croix Central.
Payton Langer was the top Panther runner in the 55-meter dash, finishing in eighth place with a time of 8.23 seconds.
Ashlyn Townsend ran the 200-meter dash in 30.23 to earn eighth place. Gabby Christian ran a top 10 time in the 400, coming in eighth (1:14.78).
Kayla Kressin and Jillian Griggs each finished in the top 10 in the 800. Kressin earned fourth place with a time of 2:54.6, while Griggs came in 10th with a time of 3:01.48. Kressin later ended in sixth place in the long jump with a distance of 13-06.25.
Corynn Jahnke ended in ninth place in the 55 hurdles (11.36). Ellsworth’s relay team finished in third in the 4x200 (2:06.34). Chloe VanWatermeulen finished in eighth in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 4 inches.
Three Panthers finished top 10 in the shot put. Nyla Wilford led the team with a throw of 30-07.0 to earn sixth place. Kelila Gooden came in eighth with a throw of 30-01.0, and Maleah Peterson came in ninth with a throw of 29-04.5.
For the boys, Ashten Quade, Max Grand and Jack Janke finished 1-2-3 in the 55. Quade had a time of 6.75, Grand ran it in 6.78 and Janke finished the sprint in 6.90.
Levi Nelson cracked the top 10 in the 200 with a time of 25.88 to end in 10th. Brady Mitchell took fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:28.60, while Bodee O’Neil came in sixth (2:35.36). Mitchell later ran fourth in the 1,600 (5:32.66). Max Bergner won the 1,600 in 5:10.59. Kona Lansing was 13 seconds behind in second (5:23.45).
John Gillespie took fourth in the 55 hurdles with a time of 11.20. Gillespie was top 10 in the 200 hurdles, finishing third with a time of 31.88. Braydon Anderson and Jack Hadler went fifth and sixth in the 200 hurdles with times of 31.97 and 32.61 respectively.
The Panther boys had three relays finish second or win a race. In the 4x200, the Panthers won with a time of 1:37.72. The Panthers came in second i n the 4x400 (4:02.10) and in the 4x800 (9:34.73).
Quade led the Panthers in the long jump with a distance of 18-09.50 to finish third. Janke came in fifth (18-06.75); Jake McCabe earned seventh (17-11.25); Grand earned eighth (17-10.25); and Newman finished ninth (17-09.75).
Kyle Kressin won in shot put with a throw of 44-01.0. Braxton Quade came in sixth (36-03.0) and Brandon Carlton earned ninth (33-07.0).
Other top 30 Panther finishers:
55: 13, Chloe VanWatermeulen, 8.34; 19, Nyla Wilford, 8.63; 25, Bella Freisen, 8.96; 26, Kelila Gooden, 8.96; 27, Ava Birkel, 8.97.
200: 14, Gabby Christian, 30.76; 15, McKenna Gaard, 30.79; 18, Payton Langer, 31.00; 20, Mary Prissel, 31.60; 26, Corynn Jahnke, 32.53.
400: 12, Gaard, 1:18.82; 14, Abigail Michels, 1:19.89.
200 hurdles: 16, Michels, 40.86.
Long jump: 12, Gaard, 12-05.0; 15, Birkel, 11-02.0.
Shot put: 11, McKenna Minder, 26-00.0; 12, Freisen, 25-02.0; 25, Gabby McChane, 19-04.0.
Boys 55: 11, Jake McCabe, 7.16; 17, Michael Holst, 7:34; 20, Sam Newman, 7:44; 23, Bo Hines, 7.51.
Boys 200: 20, Michael Holst, 26.92; 24, Sam Newman, 27.22; 25, Martin Ferraro-Ray, 27.32.
Boys 400: 11, Austin Lewis, 1:05.97; 13, Kennen McEathron, 1:06.90; 14, Landyn Rusch, 1:09.10.
Long jump: 15, Kohl Flock, 16-07.25; 27, Nicholas Horstmann, 14-04.50.
Shot put: 14, Ethan Van Horn, 30-05.0; 26, Treyton Johnson, 19-02.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.