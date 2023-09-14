The Red Wing volleyball team fought for every point but came up short against a quick Owatonna team in three sets. The Huskies won 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 Thursday night.
Lauryn Ball aided the Wingers offensively and defensively, leading the team in both kills and digs with 12 and 15 respectively. Bri Tix also had 15 digs. Mayzee Thorson provided eight kills and 14 digs.
Izzy Guetzlaff helped the Red Wing middles with 12 digs and two blocks. Taylor Shelstad served up a pair of aces and ended with 22 assists.
“We worked really hard to keep rallies going and create our own quality chances throughout the match. We served well with five different athletes recording an ace,” said assistant coach Lindsay Woychek. “I was proud of the girls for continuing to work hard as the night went on and keeping the sets close.”
Red Wing next hosts Cotter on Monday.
