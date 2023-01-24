Red Wing trailed early as Owatonna scored six goals in the first period in a 12-1 rout of the Wingers in girls hockey action Tuesday night.
Tatum Zylka scored in the final minute of the second period, assisted by Cheyenne Tyler, for the only goal of the game for the Wingers.
Samantha Bogen had a hat trick for the Huskies.
Allie Meyer and Amber Vogel combined to make 37 saves for the Wingers.
