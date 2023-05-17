Owatonna blew the game open in the third inning scoring eight runs to break a scoreless tie en route to an 11-5 win over Red Wing in Big 9 baseball play Wednesday.
The Wingers trailed 9-0 in the fifth and began to rally. Two consecutive batters were hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Abe Reinitz singled in a pair of runs to score Masen Fish and Tyler Rodgers. Lou DeJong followed with an RBI-single. A strikeout ended the inning and the Huskies added a pair of runs to extend the lead to 11-3 in the sixth.
Reinitz and DeJong each had two hits, while Reinitz drove in three runs. Will Hanisch couldn't get out of the third, going 2 2/3 innings. He allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks. Konnor Kelly pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief, giving up one earned run on two hits and five walks while striking out three.
