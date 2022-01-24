The Red Wing boys hockey team lost 7-2 to Owatonna on Saturday.
With the Wingers trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Huskies scored 6 seconds into the third. The Huskies scored 1 minute, 11 seconds later to increase its lead to 5-1. The Wingers got one back at 7:03 of the third, but the Huskies answered with two more goals.
Carson Ahern scored the first goal of the game for the Wingers in the first, his fourth goal of the season. Ahern later assisted on Casey Larson's third-period goal. Larson leads the Wingers with 19 goals.
Winger goaltender Dixon Ehlers made 27 saves.
Red Wing next travel to Mankato East on Saturday, Jan. 29.
