Owatonna broke the game open in the third inning in a 16-0 win in four innings over Red Wing in Big 9 softball action Monday.
The Huskies scored 11 runs in the third and added five more in the bottom of the fourth.
Red Wing was limited to a pair of singles by Hannah Thiem and Allie Roe.
