Dubbed “The Enforcer” by opposing coaches, Sophia Rahn played one her best games all season. The nickname had mixed reactions, as Rahn shrugged it off.
She’s just playing her style of game.
“I try to play as hard as I can, give my teammates options and create options and open looks for them,” she said.
The Red Wing senior midfielder had a goal and an assist. Her goal came in the fourth minute of the second period of overtime to give the fifth-seeded Wingers a 3-2 victory over No. 4 Waseca in a Section 1AA quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Wingers rushed the field, and Rahn was at the bottom of the dogpile in seconds as the team embraced her.
“It was a really cool moment. Very surreal,” Rahn said. “Cool to have the whole entire team around me after we worked so hard and pushed through and got the win.”
Nearly every goal kick or clearing by a Waseca defenseman was stopped and handled by Rahn. She routinely put herself near what seemed to be the perfect spot every time waiting for the ball to come her way. When it did, she settled it quickly and passed the ball to an open teammate without much hesitation.
Before the game, she and defenseman Abigail Lamoreux kicked a ball sideline to sideline, settling the ball before returning it back.
That seemed to get Rahn into a rhythm.
“Abby and I warm up before games, working on our trapping,” Rahn said. “For Abby on the back line, It’s very important for her to trap. For trapping clears is very important. It’s a lot easier when you get them on your foot instead of your shin or something else. During warmups, we take the time to work on that.”
Head coach Taylor Becker said there are some days where Rahn wakes up, comes to the field and just has an incredible attitude. She’ll show up so confident that others around her pick up on it and begin to feel the same way too.
When the pressure is on, Rahn embraces it.
“She's got that laser focus that she feels like I'm going to take over now,” Becker said. “She gets in one of those zones. She's dialed in and there's not much that can deter her from getting done what she wants.”
The first Winger goal was scored by Kayla Radtke on an assist from Rahn. She saw the smallest of openings for a pass and snuck a ball through to Radtke. The goal tied the game in the first half with less than 3 minutes left.
Waseca again took a lead in the second half on a breakaway after the ball deflected off a Winger defender.
Reminiscent of the Blue Jay’s first goal, it came from a ball that was sent up to one forward to a try and streak past the Wingers defense. The first Waseca goal came from a couple steps away from the sideline about 15 yards out of the goal.
Later in the second half, Radtke was knocked down charging through the midfield with the ball. The Wingers again tied the game 2-2 as Lillie Sonju scored on the free kick.
From there, the emotions of a tightly played section playoff game ramped up. The Blue Jays pushed and came close to another clean breakaway. The Wingers hit the post twice nearly 5 minutes apart and had a plethora of scoring chances in the final 5 minutes of regulation.
In the first 10-minute period of sudden death overtime, the Blue Jays again had a few chances to score. Some possible breakaway passes were stopped by Rahn who eventually said she saw an opportunity to get a kick on net.
“Our long shots were pretty close the entire game,” Rahn said. “Lillie and I were both working on trying to get a shot off. It was in the corner, they passed it out to me and I saw an open goal.”
“The emotional part is we have nine seniors and they are very invested in this,” Becker said. “It's high school sports, there's always big swings of emotion. I think the most important part is how you handle those swings of emotion. I think we handled the pressure. I think we handled the adversity and put together an overall pretty complete game.”
Red Wing travels to face No. 1 Byron on Thursday. The Bears are coming off a 7-0 defeat of Faribault Tuesday night. It’s a rematch of last season’s section semifinal.
(0) comments
