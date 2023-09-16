Immediately after scoring with under a minute left in the game, the Lake City sideline motioned for the offense to go for the win. Josh Wohlers hauled in the 14-yard touchdown pass that got the Tigers within a point.
The Tigers executed an RPO keeper for Jaden Shones who was tripped up and tackled 1 yard short on a 2-point conversion attempt that would have given the Tigers a lead and potential win. With the stop, Lourdes hung on for the 28-27 win Friday night.
Head coach Trevor Narum said there was no hesitation in the call. They knew if they scored, they would go for it instead of kicking an extra point to tie the game with 39 seconds left in regulation.
“We were going to go for the win and be aggressive,” Narum said. “Had a little RPO play ready for it. Every time they punched; we punched back. Just really proud of the way we responded and played till the end. It was a championship fight, went down to the final bell.”
Two minutes, 59 seconds remained. Lake City needed 85 yards in that time to potentially tie the game. The Tigers trailed 28-21.
Senior quarterback Jaden Shones led the Tigers down the field, picking up 6 to 9 yards on out routes to multiple receivers. Desperately holding onto the lead, Lourdes double teamed the Tigers most prolific receiver; Keegan Ryan. That left others like Aaron Lou and Wohlers open to make a catch and keep the Tigers moving downfield.
The impact of Ryan’s earlier touchdown receptions likely were on the minds of the Eagles as they had been burned twice already.
“He is special in all areas of the game,” Narum said of Ryan. “They start doubling him, even when they double him, he's still hard to stop. He's a beast.”
Ryan’s first touchdown came on a slant over the middle that he caught then broke a trio of tackles on his way to a 23-yard score. The second was a leaping grab, which Ryan made jumping over a fallen down Lourdes defender.
“Coach always says playmakers make plays. I just get put in position to do so,” Ryan said. “I feel like it's all about timing your jumps. All you need is a little separation and you can make a play.”
Ryan also had two forced fumbles on defense.
The Eagles made one drastic change at the half that ignited a 21-point second half. Caleb Akinbolu fumbled twice, each recovered by the Tigers, on straight handoffs. To begin the third quarter, the Eagles ran more sweeps and option tosses to Akinbolu. Most of his 148 yards came in the second half.
“We talked about it at halftime. ‘I can't believe they haven't run lead option yet,’” Narum said. “They did it and we struggled with it on the edge. We struggled getting off of blocks at the corner.”
Lake City was able to find a way to score the equalizer, including the final touchdown, for every scoring drive the Eagles had.
Lake City (1-2) travels to Pine Island on Friday, Sept. 22. The Panthers (1-2) are coming off a shutout loss to Cannon Falls, 49-0 Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Notes
Keegan Ryan surpassed 100 receiving yards in the game. He ended with 156 to lead all receivers.
The passing attack led by Ryan was key in the Tigers remaining in the game and taking an early lead. Lourdes tallied several tackles for loss on Tiger run plays resulting in them having just 92 rushing yards combined. Jaden Shones led the Tigers in rushing with 76 yards. A few of Shones’ attempts were on scrambles for 5-7 yards.
Lake City held the Eagles rushing attack in check in the first half, resulting in not allowing an offensive touchdown in the half. Lourdes scored once in the first half on Caleb Akinbolu’s 75-yard kickoff return.
Quotes
“He’s a leader on offense, defense and special teams. He impacts us in all areas of the game. They kept kicking off to our left so we switched him over at the last second and what does he do? Houses it. There were a few good blocks there, but there were four or five broken tackles and some speed that he turned on at the end.” - head coach Trevor Narum on having Keegan Ryan make plays which included an 88-yard kickoff return that tied the game 21-21 late in the third quarter.
“I knew I had to get a good return out of it. I saw a hole and took it. Found some space and ran my fastest. I swiped my arms and all of the sudden I was free. Just took off from there.” Keegan Ryan said about his 88-yard kickoff return. Ryan ran through the first line of the Lourdes kickoff team, then shrugged off three to four Eagles before cutting back across the field to open space where he sped past everyone else.
Stats
Passing: Jaden Shones, 20-for-34, 231, 3 TDs. Rushing: Shones, 10 attempts, 76 yards; Aaron Lou, 2 attempts, 10 yards; Keegan Ryan 1 attempt, 3 yards; Karch Hegge, 9 attempts, 2 yards. Receiving: Ryan 10 receptions, 158 yards, 2 TDs; Josh Wohlers, 5 receptions, 39 yards, TD; Lou, 3 receptions, 22 yards; Rylee Fick, 1 reception, 8 yards; Seth Harteneck, 1 reception, 4 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.