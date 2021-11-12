All season, Ellsworth has jumped out to big leads and buried their opponents in the first half. The Panthers did so again to Freedom, winning 46-7 Friday night.
The Panthers move on to the Division 4 state championship where they face undefeated Catholic Memorial on Thursday Nov. 18 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Jack Janke opened the scoring with a 23-yard pass to Ashten Quade in the first quarter. Janke and Quade connected on another touchdown in the second quarter to go up 14-0.
Quade then returned an interception for a touchdown shortly after. He returned another interception for a touchdown less than a minute later to increase the Panther lead to 30-0 going into the half.
Freedom finally got on the board with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third quarter but it was far too late as the Panthers had a commanding lead.
The Panthers combined for 336 yards rushing. Max Grand led the team with 173 yards on 27 carries. Quade ran for 109 yards on 11 carries. Janke ran for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Quade caught five passes for 85 yards and the two scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.