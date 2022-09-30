Goodhue’s Mari O’Connor achieved a top-10 finish and school record at the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational on Thursday. O’Connor broke the Goodhue record in the 5,000-meter event by 4 seconds. She came in 10th place with a time of 21 minutes, 28.73 seconds.
O’Connor’s performance helped the Wildcats finish in fifth place among nine teams.
Also running in the girls race for the Wildcats was Kaelynn Ryan, who earned 21st place with a time of 22:43.10. Lily Peterson finished in 29th with a time of 23:28.81. Macy Buck and Ali Strauss went 43-44 to round out the top-5 Wildcat runners. Buck finished in 24:41.95 and Strauss ran the race in 24:42.45.
Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the girls race. She was the only runner with a sub-20 minute finish at 18:47.87.
Zaybah Paider took 38th with a time of 24:11.07 for the Cougars. Courtney Andring (24:25.29) and Genavieve Knaup (24:37.35) finished 40-41. Britta Stiller ran a time of 24:46.09 to earn 45th place.
The Z-M girls team ended in 6th place, 16 points behind Goodhue.
Four runners ran in the boys race from Goodhue. Curtis Klindworth led the Wildcats with a time of 20:29.24 in 43rd. Beau Jaeger came in 44th with a time of 20:36.76. Ayden Horsman ran the race in 20:52.16 (48th), while Roland Munson rounded out the group with a time of 21:16.77 (54th).
Jacob Williamson ran the boys race in 20th place to lead the Cougars. Williamson ended 19:10.74. Bryan Jacobson came in 33rd with a time of 19:59.86. Noah Kevan ran the race in 42nd with a time of 20:25.90. Riley Bram ended in 45th with a time of 20:39.42, while Caleb Kevan came in 47th with a time of 20:49.44.
The Z-M boys team took seventh out of nine teams.
