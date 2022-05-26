The Red Wing girls golf team earned third place at the Big Tournament on Thursday. The Wingers had a team score of 351. Northfield won the tournament with a 326.
Winger seniors Bri Novak and Bailie Roschen each were named All-Big 9. Novak tied for sixth place with an 82. She recorded 10 pars, six of them coming on the back nine. Roschen finished in 14th place with a score of 88. She shot a 43 on the back nine, which included a birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
Hallie Johnson shot an 89, making par on seven holes during her round. Anna Deppe rounded out the top-4 Winger scorers with a 92. Deppe birdied the par-5 15th.
