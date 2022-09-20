The Red Wing volleyball team had a tough time getting much offense against the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAA. Northfield swept the Wingers 25-8, 25-12, 25-11.
Northfield was hard to defend, but did have three players with at least two blocks. Bri Tix led the Wingers with three blocks while Mayzee Thorson and Taylor Shelstad each had a pair of blocks.
Kennedy Knopp had a team-high 11 digs for the Wingers. Thorson and Izzy Guetzlaff each tallied four kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.