Red Wing struggled to get any baserunners against Northfield's Nolan Thompson in a 9-0 loss Tuesday. Thompson had a perfect game through five innings.
Northfield opened the scoring in the first inning, drawing three walks to score two runs. The Raiders weren't able to get the ball out of the infield until the third. The lead grew to 5-0 as the Raiders began making solid contact with three extra-base hits and five hits in the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Mason Fish led off by lining the first pitch he saw down the first base line. A diving play was made and the toss to Thompson appeared in time for the out but was ruled safe. It was the only hit and baserunner for the Wingers.
Many of the Winger at-bats ended in frustration as they flew out or hit hard ground balls directly at the Northfield defense.
Winger pitcher Jack Lundgren worked around scoring threats in the fourth and fifth but escaped without a run scoring until the sixth.
