Northfield blew the game open in the second period, scoring seven goals in a 12-1 win over Red Wing on Tuesday.
Ethan Anderson scored for Red Wing at 4 minutes, 8 seconds of the second to cut the Northfield lead in half at 2-1. Jake Geiger, Cayden Monson and Ty Frank each scored for the Raiders in a span of 36 seconds.
The Raiders added four goals in the final 5 minutes of the second period. Geiger recorded a hat trick and Kamden Kaiser scored twice.
Red Wing was outshot 60-10. Winger goalie Ellis Petersmeyer made 48 saves.
