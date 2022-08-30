The Red Wing girls tennis team lost by a point to Northfield, 4-3, on Tuesday. The Wingers had two points come from singles play and the other from doubles.
Hannah Kosek won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Allie Roe won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Lillian Hartman and Ava Johnson took the victory at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-4.
Abby Schmaltz lost in No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-4. Lorilei Hartman lost in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in No. 4 singles.
Allie and Nora Meyer lost 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm dropped their match 6-4, 6-4 in No. 3 doubles.
