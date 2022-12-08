Northfield scored three goals in each period while limiting the Red Wing girls hockey team to eight shots in a 9-0 win Thursday.
Ayla Puppe recorded a hat trick for the Raiders, scoring twice in the second. Megan Snyder added a pair of goals for the Raiders.
Red Wing goaltender Allie Meyer made 35 saves.
