One of the biggest changes to affect the Red Wing football team is the move to Class AAA. The Wingers will face a schedule of mostly different opponents than recent years. Facing and perhaps forming geographically close rivalries with some of those new opponents is something head coach Brent Stinson is looking forward to.
“I like that they are closer teams so the rivalries can come back and they are area programs that we know as well,” Stinson said. “So that adds a little flavor to it. Maybe you see them more often in 7-on-7s in the summer. I'm glad geographically we're playing closer teams.”
Among some of the closer games include road games at Lake City and Zumbrota-Mazeppa as well as hosting Pine Island and St. Charles.
The Wingers this summer and in past summers have often played Pine Island in summer camps or 7-on-7. They will see them again as the Wingers, along with a few other teams, head down to Pine Island for scrimmages Saturday.
A benefit of moving down a class, Red Wing will be facing teams much closer in size of team in terms of number of total players. In past years, Red Wing had what sometimes appeared to be half the size of their opponent.
Stinson said there’s no benefit in the ease of opponent. Playing against teams with relatively the same size of team in grades 10 through 12 is a much bigger benefit.
“No matter whether you play 9-man to AAAAAA, the southeast corner of the state has really good football,’ Stinson said. “You drop a class size, you never really run away from anything. You actually step into some other good programs that you might not have seen in the past. Numbers-wise, we're not playing AAAAA schools that have 100 guys, grades 10 through 12 and more guys that specialize in positioning. I see that as an advantage.”
The numbers for the Wingers this season are a bit lower than expected, but Stinson said the summer camps went well and the focus has been on promoting athleticism to get the most out of every player.
Getting the most out of the players and having essentially the whole roster get varying playing time was evident in the first week of practice. Multiple players stepped in during positional and scheme drills. Stinson reiterated that while he is looking forward to the continued leadership of seniors Kole Stevenson, Cam Walker, Konnor Kelly and Reid Hartmann, it’s going to come down to an entire team effort.
“I look at our upper level on varsity and a lot of the time we have three different grade levels out on the field, but they don’t let that or any differences separate them. They are all committed to working together.”
After the first week of practices, Stinson said overall the team is at a good place in terms of positional confidence and scheme recognition. Part of that is due to the amount of players who participated in the summer workouts.
“It's nice where those juniors stepping up to fill roles and a couple sophomores who played B-squad last year and were here this summer. I think we're ahead of schedule week 1, which most of the time you wouldn't say that. I look at our installs and we're ahead of where I thought we would be.”
Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 26 - at Pine Island (scrimmages), 9 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 1 - at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8 - vs Pine Island, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16 - vs PEM, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22 - at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29 - at Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 - vs Stewartville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12 - at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18 - vs St. Charles, 7 p.m.
