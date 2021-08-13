The Minnesota State High School League on Wednesday, Aug. 11, passed a temporary pandemic provision to its bylaw regarding transfers and residence. The MSHSL said in a release on Thursday that the board is recognizing the “unique and significant impacts” of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it had on educational opportunities for students.
The temporary provision to Bylaw 111 grants immediate eligibility to student-athletes who transferred or chose alternative education during the 2020-2021 school year and have or will return to their original enrollment without having to sit out. Additionally, the return transfer must occur on or before Sept. 10, 2021.
“The board of directors and the League have been aware of this unique situation and acknowledge the impact it has had on the educational choices and co-curricular opportunities for our students,” said Board President Tom Jerome, the superintendent of schools in Roseau, in a news release.
Red Wing Athletic Director Paul Hartmann said for kids throughout the state, the ability to return to their original school of choice and compete immediately is a relief.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction to get these kids back to where they need to be,” Hartmann said. “It’s a free transfer back to your original school. Families were making moves a year ago that benefitted them then. If we are truly education based, then this is a good move.”
Under the MSHSL regular bylaw, a family would have had to file a request or an appeal to the league for their student-athlete to compete without having to sit out. Appeals won’t be necessary under the temporary provision while the transfer portal is open for the next month.
